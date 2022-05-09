RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC primaries: My chances are incredibly high – Tinubu

Sen. Bola Tinubu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and one of its presidential aspirants has expressed confidence at winning the presidential ticket of the party.

Tinubu made the statement shortly after he interacted with delegates of the party on Sunday in Jalingo.

He explained that his chances of winning the presidential ticket of APC were on a very high side due to his political pedigree.

According to him, my chances of winning the ticket are incredibly high and I am very confident. I am sure I can and I will win it,’ he said.

Tinubu in his response to the option of a consensus arrangement by the party, said he preferred a process of democracy to choose who became the APC flag bearer.

“I want democracy, I am voting for democracy, One man, one vote,’ he said.

