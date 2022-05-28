RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC Primaries: Faleke wins Ikeja Federal Constituency seat for 4th term

Rep. James Faleke has won the ticket for the fourth term for Ikeja Federal Constituency .

House of Representatives, Rep. James Faleke (APC-Lagos). [pmexpressng]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Returning Officer, Mr Ewosho Oladunjoye, declared Faleke the winner having polled 47 votes.

Other aspirants included Hon. Toke Benson and Hon. Mutiu Okunola who were not present at the exercise.

According to him, 50 delegates are expected to be accredited and vote for their preferred aspirant but only 47 cast their votes, one is void and two are absent.

Oladunjoye said: ”Hon. James Faleke scored 47 votes while one was void and other aspirants were nil.

“And l, therefore, declare James Faleke winner for the House of Representative for Ikeja Federal Constituency.”

Addressing journalists after the primaries, Faleke thanked the party leaders, delegates, party members and the people of Ikeja for their support and another opportunity to represent them at the House of Representatives.

He promised his constituents that they would not be disappointed and they should expect more developmental projects that would add value to Ikeja.

“I thank the entire leaders of the Ikeja Federal Constituency for the trust they have in me to serve them again as their representative.

“I appreciate all the grassroot members, the artisans, market women, youths and women of Ikeja Constituency for believing in me all this years.

“I will continue to use the opportunities at my disposal and the experiences l have garnered for the past 11 years to further help to develop my constituency and Lagos as a whole.

“I can assure you this fourth term will be super better than the other terms,” he said .

To other aspirants that contested with him, Faleke urged them to come on board to join hands and work together for the betterment of the people.

According to him, the field is open for all to test their popularity but the interest to represent the people should supercede the interest to represent oneself.

“Politics is for everyone but we must be ready to serve the people.”

Similarly, Mr Tayo Ayinde, the Lagos State Government Chief of Staff, expressed happiness at the outcome of the primaries noting that it was a peaceful, free and fair exercise.

“I am not a delegate but l am here to show support to our delegates.

“And l believe Hon. James Faleke is the candidate that can deliver the dividends of democracy and give quality representation to the people of Ikeja Federal Constituency.”

NAN reports that the exercise was held under heavy security personnels which included the Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services (DSS), and Neighborhood Watçh at Oluwaleyimu Youths Sports Centre, Ikeja.

