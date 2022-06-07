APC primaries: Chaos as Journalist accreditation is halted

According to our correspondent on ground, the accreditation exercise had kicked off at 10am, in Rayfield Hotel, Asokoro, Abuja, as journalists were being directed to register their names and organisations.

At about 10:50am, the Chairman of the accreditation committee, announced that the central APC accreditation committee, chaired by Ovie Omo-Agege, asked him to stop the exercise. He further directed that journalists find their ways to the International Conference Centre for accreditation.

The directive was however withdrawn 30 minutes after it was issued, and journalists, who had already relocated to the ICC were asked to return to Rayfield Hotel.

The APC has been torn over zoning their ticket to the south. President Muhammadu Buhari had meetings with the APC governors, trying to convince them on unanimously picking a southern candidate.

Many believe this move to be one that will create balance in the political sphere, given Nigeria's history with tribal and regional wars.

If Buhari's bid is successful, Asiwaju Tinubu, Yemi Osinbajo, and Rotimi Amaechi have the highest chances of becoming the APC presidential flagbearer.

Meanwhile, the nation was thrown into a frenzy last night, after the APC National chairman Abdullahi Adamu announced the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, the consensus candidate of the APC.