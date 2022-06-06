RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC Primaries: Buhari says delegates should be allowed to decide candidate

Buhari says nobody will appoint anybody.

President Muhammadu Buhari (ChannelsTV)
The President’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu announced this in a statement on Monday, June 6, 2022.

The development was announced hours after the National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu announced that the Senate President, Lawan has been endorsed as the party’s consensus candidate.

But in a statement attributed to the president, Buhari said the delegates should be allowed to determine the party’s presidential candidate.

“You were elected as I was. Have a clear mind as I have. God gave us the chance; we have no reason to complain. We must be ready to take pain as we take the joy. Allow the delegates to decide. The Party must participate, nobody will appoint anybody,” Buhari was quoted to have said.

Bayo Wahab

