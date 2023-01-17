APC Presidential Rally: Nollywwod actors drum support for Tinubu/Shetima

The Nollywood stars, who performed one after the other, urged the crowd to vote for Tinubu/Shetima during the poly.

Kosoko called on the crowd not to hesitate to vote for the APC presidential candidates in February.

“Vote Tinubu/Shetima and vote for renewed hope. No going back,” he urged.

Oga Bello, on his part, tasked the public to bank on sure bet and cast their votes for the APC presidential candidates.

According to him, Tinubu is the answer to Nigeria’s woes and should be voted for, adding that nothing should deter them from coming out to vote on election day.

Quadri also cheered the crowd to roar Tinubu name on top of their voices.

“Tinubu lolese, let us go and cast our vote for him. Asiwaju loan,” he said.