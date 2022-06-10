RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC Presidential Primary most competitive, peaceful in Nigeria’s democracy – Buhari

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the just-concluded presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as one of the most competitive and peaceful in the history of Nigeria’s democracy.

President Muhammadu Buhari after handing the APC flag to Senator Andy Uba. [Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari after handing the APC flag to Senator Andy Uba. [Presidency]

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, in a statement, said the president stated this in a letter addressed to Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State and Chairman, Progressives Governor Forum.

Recommended articles

The president commended the role played by Bagudu in the success of the primary that produced the standard-bearer of the party in the 2023 elections, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

He said: ‘‘I was pleased to see how you were very professional and efficient in handling the sensitive political position of Chairman Progressives Governors Forum.

‘‘Your commitment in pursuit of equity and fairness speaks volumes in the cooperation displayed by APC Governors. This indeed demonstrates the camaraderie that brought us together over eight years ago.

‘‘The party primaries were peacefully conducted and the delegates have selected the candidate who will carry the APC flag in the 2023 Presidential elections.

‘‘Today, as a patriotic APC member and stakeholder, I trust that you will come together to work with our candidate to win the 2023 elections.

‘‘In the past seven years in government, we have achieved a lot. However, we have a lot more to do. The APC project is far from over and we need all of you to come together to ensure our progressive journey to peace and prosperity is sustained.

‘‘Our candidate, His Excellency, Sen, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is no stranger to you. He is our friend and brother. We know his commitment, his track record, and his capacity to lead our party to success.

”So now is the time for all of us to come together and march forward, as we did in 2015, to a convincing APC victory.

‘‘I look forward to working closely with APC Governors to support Sen. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all our APC candidates to success in 2023.

‘‘While I wish our great party success in the 2023 elections, please accept the assurances of my consideration and personal regards.’’

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian anti-graft agency begins profiling of politicians with Interpol’s database

Nigerian anti-graft agency begins profiling of politicians with Interpol’s database

APC Presidential Primary most competitive, peaceful in Nigeria’s democracy – Buhari

APC Presidential Primary most competitive, peaceful in Nigeria’s democracy – Buhari

2023: APC national chairman pledges full support for Tinubu

2023: APC national chairman pledges full support for Tinubu

U.S. condoles with Akeredolu over Owo Church attack

U.S. condoles with Akeredolu over Owo Church attack

Full list of all presidential candidates for 2023 presidency

Full list of all presidential candidates for 2023 presidency

Kaduna govt fact-checks 'terrorists in helicopter' reports

Kaduna govt fact-checks 'terrorists in helicopter' reports

Tinubu visits Osinbajo after presidential primary victory

Tinubu visits Osinbajo after presidential primary victory

Hajj 2022: Inaugural flight takes off from Maiduguri with 546 pilgrims

Hajj 2022: Inaugural flight takes off from Maiduguri with 546 pilgrims

FG blames ISWAP for terrorist attack on Owo Church

FG blames ISWAP for terrorist attack on Owo Church

Trending

LIVE UPDATES: APC presidential primary

LIVE UPDATES APC presidential primary

BREAKING: Tinubu wins APC presidential ticket

Bola Tinubu

APC reportedly drops Bakare, Okorocha, others from presidential race

Bakare, Okorocha, others dropped by APC presidential screening committee.

Produce a consensus candidate before the primary - Buhari charges aspirants

Breaking: Buhari endorses southern candidate for presidency. (ChannelsTV)