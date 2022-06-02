RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC presidential primary: Gov. Yahaya to chair APC budget committee

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State is to chair the All Progressives Congress (APC) Budget Committee for its presidential primary special convention while the Minister of Finance, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed will serve as the Committee Co-chair.

Gov. Muhammad Yahaya of Gombe State [Premium Times]
Gov. Muhammad Yahaya of Gombe State [Premium Times]

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Felix Morka, the party’s National Publicity Secretary

Recommended articles

on Wednesday in Abuja.

Below is a list of other committees and their members as issued by the APC scribe:

  1. Finance and Logistics – Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State.
  2. Accreditation and Decoration – Prince Dapo Abiodun, Governor of Ogun.
  3. Security and Compliance – Rotimi Akeredolu, Governor of Ondo State.

Co-Chair: Gen. Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau (Rtd.), former Minister of Interior.

  1. Election Planning – Abubakar Bagudu, Governor of Kebbi

Co-Chair: Hope Uzodinma, Governor of Imo.

  1. Transportation –Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, Governor of Kano State

Deputy: Dr Ramatu Aliyu, Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory.

  1. Accommodation – Babagana Zulum, Governor of Borno

Co-Chair: Gboyega Oyetola, Governor of Osun.

  1. Media and Publicity- Abdullahi Sule, Governor of Nasarawa State
  2. Medicals – Dr. Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment

Co-Chair: Prof. Isaac Adewole, former Minister of Health

  1. Legal: Abubakar Malami SAN, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.
  2. Venue and Site Servicing: Bello Matawalle, Governor of Zamfara

Co-Chair: Mohammed Bello, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

  1. Election Appeal – Mai Mala Buni, Governor of Yobe State.
  2. Hospitality and Welfare – Simon Lalong, Governor of Plateau.

Co-Chair: Hajiya Sadiya Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

  1. Protocols – Aminu Masari, Governor of Katsina State.
  2. Digital Communications – AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Governor of Kwara.
  3. Pre-Convention and Management/ Rapporteur – Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, Governor of Kaduna State.

Deputy: Dame Pauline Tallen, Minister of Women Affairs.

  1. Presidential Screening Appeal – Abubakar Bello, Governor of Niger State.

Co-Chair: Ahmed Wase, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

  1. Accreditation of Diplomats – Ovie Omo-Agege, Deputy President of the Senate.

Co-Chair: Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister for Foreign Affairs.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APC presidential primary special convention had been slated for June 6 and 8

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC presidential primary: Gov. Yahaya to chair APC budget committee

APC presidential primary: Gov. Yahaya to chair APC budget committee

2023: Youths of Enugu North Senatorial District drum support for Ugwuanyi

2023: Youths of Enugu North Senatorial District drum support for Ugwuanyi

2023: It’s the turn of South to produce the country’s president – Ayade

2023: It’s the turn of South to produce the country’s president – Ayade

IPOB’s explosive device blows up own members – Army

IPOB’s explosive device blows up own members – Army

Peter Obi denigrates APC, says PDP is no longer a good party

Peter Obi denigrates APC, says PDP is no longer a good party

Abuja based group says Amaechi is a victim of Wike’s judicial rascality

Abuja based group says Amaechi is a victim of Wike’s judicial rascality

2023: Group seeks Okowa as Atiku’s running mate

2023: Group seeks Okowa as Atiku’s running mate

FEC approves N8.3bn for police operational vehicles, equipment

FEC approves N8.3bn for police operational vehicles, equipment

PDP primary: Why I didn't support Saraki - Dino Melaye

PDP primary: Why I didn't support Saraki - Dino Melaye

Trending

APC screening panel asked to disqualify Tinubu over...

Bola-Tinubu-

Peter Obi: How many parties could a man join in his lifetime? – Sowore

Omoyele Sowore

I need your support - Atiku woos Wike, other PDP aspirants

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike. [Premium Times]

Wike yet to congratulate Atiku despite pledging to support PDP Primaries winner

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Nyesom Wike. (DailyPost)