Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Anambra APC presidential primaries peaceful, records massive turnout

In Anambra APC presidential primaries peaceful, records massive turnout

A NAN correspondents who visited Aguata, Anaocha, Awka North, Awka South, Oyi, Onitsha North and Onitsha South, Orumba North and Orumba South reports that party supporters massively participated in the exercise.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Anambra Re-run Election: Collation of votes in progress (Illustration) play Anambra APC presidential primaries peaceful, records massive turnout (Punch)

The presidential primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) party conducted in the 21 local government areas of Anambra went peaceful in the areas, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

A NAN correspondents who visited Aguata, Anaocha, Awka North, Awka South, Oyi, Onitsha North and Onitsha South, Orumba North and Orumba South reports that party supporters massively participated in the exercise.

Mr Paul-Chuks Umenduka, the Chairman of the party in Aguata Local Government, told NAN at Achina, his community, that the direct primary election was peaceful.

He added that “this primary election is going on peacefully as we have a sole candidate in the person of President Muhammadu Buhari for 2019.”

Umenduka said that supporters of the party in the area used the opportunity to marshal out plans for campaigns to ensure landslide victory of all candidates of APC in 2019.

Another chieftain of the party in Aguata, Chief Modestus Umenzekwe, said he was particularly happy
with turnout of party members, stressing that “with the number of people here today, it means 2019 will be a mere walk-over.”

At Nri in Anaocha Local Government Area, Sen. Uche Ekwunife, a senatorial aspirant on the platform of APC in Anambra, addressed members and supporters and assured them that the people would benefit if Buhari was re-elected in 2019.

Sen. Andy Uba, representing Anambra South, in his Uga ward one venue of the presidential primary, commended President Buhari “for the second Niger Bridge and the Enugu-Onitsha road,
among other projects in the area.”

He added that “I am sure his re-election will ensure more political appointments and infrastructure for the zone.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Osun Governorship Rerun Election Situation report from polling units in...bullet
2 Osun Governorship Election APC's Oyetola defeats PDP's Adeleke in rerunbullet
3 Osun Governorship Election Here are the official results of rerun...bullet

Related Articles

In Edo APC conducts peaceful Presidential Primaries
APC Presidential Primary Enang urges massive support for Buhari
2019 Elections Direct and indirect primary elections, explained
2019 Election Governors to serve as Returning Officers for APC presidential primaries
APC Ruling party moves governorship primaries to Sept 30
Abdul’aziz Yari Stop using insecurity to campaign against me, Gov. warns aspirants
Wike Rivers Governor goes to war with PDP over venue for national convention
Presidential Primaries APC re-schedules to Sept. 28
2019 Election PDP begins screening of presidential aspirants

Politics

Osun Governorship Rerun Election: Adeleke rejects result
Osun Re-run Election Adeleke vows to contest results in court
Lagos APC officially receives ex-PDP bigwig, other defectors
In Lagos Lagos APC distributes ID cards to members, says 1.7m issued
PDP supporters protest verdict on Osun guber election, storm INEC office
Osun Election YIAGA Africa sues for peace, maturity
APC primaries
In Edo APC conducts peaceful Presidential Primaries
X
Advertisement