Anambra APC presidential primaries peaceful, records massive turnout

The presidential primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) party conducted in the 21 local government areas of Anambra went peaceful in the areas, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

A NAN correspondents who visited Aguata, Anaocha, Awka North, Awka South, Oyi, Onitsha North and Onitsha South, Orumba North and Orumba South reports that party supporters massively participated in the exercise.

Mr Paul-Chuks Umenduka, the Chairman of the party in Aguata Local Government, told NAN at Achina, his community, that the direct primary election was peaceful.

He added that “this primary election is going on peacefully as we have a sole candidate in the person of President Muhammadu Buhari for 2019.”

Umenduka said that supporters of the party in the area used the opportunity to marshal out plans for campaigns to ensure landslide victory of all candidates of APC in 2019.

Another chieftain of the party in Aguata, Chief Modestus Umenzekwe, said he was particularly happy

with turnout of party members, stressing that “with the number of people here today, it means 2019 will be a mere walk-over.”

At Nri in Anaocha Local Government Area, Sen. Uche Ekwunife, a senatorial aspirant on the platform of APC in Anambra, addressed members and supporters and assured them that the people would benefit if Buhari was re-elected in 2019.

Sen. Andy Uba, representing Anambra South, in his Uga ward one venue of the presidential primary, commended President Buhari “for the second Niger Bridge and the Enugu-Onitsha road,

among other projects in the area.”

He added that “I am sure his re-election will ensure more political appointments and infrastructure for the zone.”