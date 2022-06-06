APC Presidential Primaries: Northern governors meeting with Buhari

The governors in attendance are Chairman of Progressive Governors Forum and governor of Kebbi state, Atiku Bagudu; Chairman of Northern governors Forum and governor of Plateau State, Simeon Lalong; Abubakar Baduru (Jigawa) and Babagana Zulum (Borno).

Others are Aminu Bello Masari (Katsina), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Bello Matawale (Zamfara), Mallam Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Yahaya Inuwa (Gombe), Abubakar Bello (Niger), and the Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni.

The motive of the closed-door meeting is not yet known.

Recall that the Northern governors had asked the leadership of the APC to zone its presidential ticket to the South. And although multiple reports said the president supported their demand, the presidency on Sunday, June 05, 2022, said Buhari never endorsed power shift to South.