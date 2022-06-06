RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC Presidential Primaries: Northern governors meeting with Buhari

The party leadership dismissed the zoning initiative of the northern Governors

President Muhammadu Buhari (right) with governors of northern states [Presidency]
Northern Governors under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are currently meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The governors in attendance are Chairman of Progressive Governors Forum and governor of Kebbi state, Atiku Bagudu; Chairman of Northern governors Forum and governor of Plateau State, Simeon Lalong; Abubakar Baduru (Jigawa) and Babagana Zulum (Borno).

Others are Aminu Bello Masari (Katsina), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Bello Matawale (Zamfara), Mallam Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Yahaya Inuwa (Gombe), Abubakar Bello (Niger), and the Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni.

The motive of the closed-door meeting is not yet known.

Recall that the Northern governors had asked the leadership of the APC to zone its presidential ticket to the South. And although multiple reports said the president supported their demand, the presidency on Sunday, June 05, 2022, said Buhari never endorsed power shift to South.

In a similar vein, the party leadership dismissed the zoning initiative of the northern Governors, saying it is the governors’ opinion, which is not binding on the party.

