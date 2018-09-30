APC presidential primaries: Buhari scores 100% in Kogi

news

Kogi chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday declared President Muhammadu Buhari the winner of the primaries held across the 21 Local Government Areas of the state on Friday.

Alhaji Abdulahi Bello, chairman of the party in the state, who is also the Chief Returning Officer of the primary election, on Saturday night declared that the president scored 100 per cent of the total votes cast.

Bello said that in Adavi Local Government Area of the state, out of the 38,255 registered party members, 29,228 voted overwhelmingly for the president, who also got 42,817 out 43,610 registered members in Ajaokuta LGA.

In Ankpa, 15,384 registered while 14,856 voted for the president while in Bassa, out of 36,964 registered, 24,580 cast their votes for the president and in Dekina, 17,786 registered and 15,925 voted.

in Ibaji LGA the entire 11,291 registered party members all voted for the president while 6,703 votes out of 8,174 registered members in Idah LGA cast their votes for the president.

In Igalamela-Odolu LGA, out of 7,500 registered APC members, 6,911 voted while in Ijumu, out of 21,706 registered members, 20,470 voted for the President

In Kogi/Koton-Karfe Local Government, the president polled 5,506 out of the 6,310 registered voters.

In Lokoja local government area, where 20 417 voters registered, the president recorded 18,374 votes to emerge the winner.

In Mopa-Amuro, 8,941 voters were registered while 6,321 voted and at Ofu LGA with12,630 registered voters 11,617 votes were recorded for President Buhari.

In Ogori-Magongo Local Government area,out of the 13,500 registered voters, president Buhari recorded 12,407 votes.

In Okehi Local Government area, out of the 29,116 registered voters, 28,123 voted for Mr president.

In Okene Local Government area, there were 22,363 registered voters out of which the president polled 21,860.

In Olamaboro local government area where 32,332 voters registered, the president polled 30,759 votes to emerge the winner.

In Omala local government area, the president polled 24,780 votes out of the registered 40,113 voters

In Yagba East where 41,562 voters got registered, the president polled 25,566 votes.

In Yagba West, out of the 14,009 registered voters, 13,713 voted for president Buhari .

The grand total of the votes casted for the president amounted to 387,003 to emerge the winner.

Speaking shortly after the announcement, the state Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello said the outcome of the primaries was a clear indication that Kogi state was 100 per cent in favour and support of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He called on party faithfuls not to rest on their oars until President Buhari is returned come 2019 general elections.