APC postpones primary election in Ogun

This was disclosed in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Sunday by the APC Chairman in Ogun, Chief Derin Adebiyi.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Peoples Democratic Party banner play APC postpones primary election in Ogun (PDP)

The All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship direct primary election scheduled to hold across the 236 wards of Ogun on Sunday has been postponed.

“This is to notify all party faithful and stakeholders that the governorship primaries originally scheduled for Sunday has been postponed.

“Further announcement will be made upon receipt of firm clarification from the APC National Headquarters,” Adebiyi said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that party faithful had gathered in some wards for the event before it was postponed.

