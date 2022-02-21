APC postpones its February 26 Convention

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed its convention.
The APC announced this in a letter addressed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
The party’s convention had earlier been scheduled to hold on Saturday, February 26, 2022.
The APC announced the development in a letter of notification dated February 21, 2022, and addressed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
The letter was signed by Chairman and Secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni and Senator John James Akpanudoedehe.
Details later…
