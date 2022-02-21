RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC postpones its February 26 Convention

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

The APC announced this in a letter addressed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

All Progressives Congress (APC) Logo.
All Progressives Congress (APC) Logo.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed its convention.

Recommended articles

The party’s convention had earlier been scheduled to hold on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

The APC announced the development in a letter of notification dated February 21, 2022, and addressed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The letter was signed by Chairman and Secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni and Senator John James Akpanudoedehe.

Details later…

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC postpones its February 26 Convention

APC postpones its February 26 Convention

2023 Presidential election: Daniel explains why he is unlikely to contest

2023 Presidential election: Daniel explains why he is unlikely to contest

Tinubu congratulates Oyetola, says his victory is for APC members in Osun

Tinubu congratulates Oyetola, says his victory is for APC members in Osun

ASUU strike: Students to block major federal roads in all 36 states - NANS

ASUU strike: Students to block major federal roads in all 36 states - NANS

Alleged drug trafficking: Court turns down DCP Abba Kyari’s bail application

Alleged drug trafficking: Court turns down DCP Abba Kyari’s bail application

Fuel Scarcity: We need 2.3 billion litres of PMS to stabilise distribution - NNPC

Fuel Scarcity: We need 2.3 billion litres of PMS to stabilise distribution - NNPC

Postponement of party’s national convention will kill our morale - APC South Africa

Postponement of party’s national convention will kill our morale - APC South Africa

Ikpeazu promises support for victims of cattle market attack

Ikpeazu promises support for victims of cattle market attack

2023: Court dismisses suit challenging Atiku’s eligibility to contest for presidency

2023: Court dismisses suit challenging Atiku’s eligibility to contest for presidency

Trending

Aregbesola blasts Tinubu ahead of Osun governorship primary election

Rauf Aregbesola and Bola Tinubu.

PDP, FG trade words over NBS report on Nigeria’s economic growth

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [FMIC]

Soldiers, DSS, police deployed to Osun as candidates battle for APC governorship ticket

Gboyega Oyetola, Lasun Yusuf and Moshood Adeoti.

Gbajabiamila says probe of Nigerian Correctional Service has nothing to do with Tinubu

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila [NASS]