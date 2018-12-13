Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

APC postpones governorship campaign in Kwara over insecurity

APC postpones governorship campaign in Kwara over insecurity

The campaign was scheduled to hold in Kosubosu, the headquarters of the Baruten Local Government Area of the state, before the abrupt cancellation.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
What President Buhari told APC supporters at the Ekiti campaign rally play APC postpones governorship campaign in Kwara over insecurity (Vanguard)

The Kwara chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday postponed its plan to launch Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq’s governorship election campaign over insecurity problem.

The campaign was scheduled to hold in Kosubosu, the headquarters of the Baruten Local Government Area of the state, before the abrupt cancellation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kosubosu is a border community with the Republic of Benin which is a journey of more than five hours from Ilorin.

Journalists and party supporters had gathered on Thursday morning for the political journey when a member of the Media Committee, Kayode Oyin-Zubair, conveyed the decision of the party to the media men.

NAN findings revealed that the party postponed the programme due to an alleged plan by some thugs to scuttle the event.

However, Mr Kehinde Musa, a party supporter in Kosubosu, expressed dismay over the postponement of the governorship campaign.

Musa noted that a mammoth crowd had gathered in Kosubosu to receive the APC governorship candidate before the information was relayed to them.

He stated that the massive APC supporters in the area would file out again when next the party decided to meet the people.

Meanwhile, Kwara APC chairman, Mr Bashir Bolarinwa, who expressed regret over the suspension in a statement on Thursday, blamed the postponement on ‘incontrovertible security reports.’

The manifesto presentation ceremony of the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, which was expected to witness a mammoth attendance today (Thursday) in Kosubosu, Baruten Local Government Area, was regrettably called off due to very strong and incontrovertible security reports.

“As a responsible party, we put the protection of the lives of our teeming party members and indeed enthusiastic supporters who were waiting to line our routes above other considerations.

“We, therefore, use this opportunity to appeal to our party faithful for the inconveniences caused them as many had already gathered at various departure points,” Abdulrazaq said.

He also announced that the party had taken full charge of the campaign structures, processes and activities for the purpose of delivering an effective mobilisation of all Kwarans for the victory of the party.

He said that a new date for the campaign take-off would be announced soon

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Sanwo-Olu warns Agbaje to not create tensions between Yorubas, Igbos in...bullet
2 5 political parties to participate in BON, NEDG presidential debatebullet
3 FACT CHECK: Did PDP lie about the freeze of Peter Obi's bank accounts?bullet

Related Articles

Junaid Mohammed drops out as Donald Duke's running mate
Fashola says if you don't have electricity, that's your problem
APC denies plotting to destabilise PDP controlled states
Don’t allow return of PDP, Hamzat tells Nigerians
APC working with EFCC, Police to destabilise PDP states – Secondus
El-Rufai flags off house to house campaign, sues for peace
Osinbajo launches APC Nextlevel campaign manual in UK
PDP chairman, Secondus, says APC is more corrupt than his party
Ganduje vows to stop Kwankwaso from winning re-election as Senator

Politics

Junaid Mohammed drops out as Donald Duke's running mate
Junaid Mohammed drops out as Donald Duke's running mate
APC affirms Abdulrahman as its Kwara governorship candidate
Group warns Kwara APC not to substitute deputy governorship candidate's name
Daughter fakes her disappearance in order to dupe father of N600,000
For destroying campaign billboards in Lagos, these young men are now singing in court
Saraki jets to US to attend launch of Trump's Africa Strategy
Saraki jets to US to attend launch of Trump's Africa Strategy
X
Advertisement