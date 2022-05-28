APC postpones Abia Central Senatorial primary, as Nwogu withdraws

“I’m not happy with what is going on. Therefore, I and my team have decided to step down this primary, to be conducted tomorrow morning (Sunday),” the chairman said.

Although no reason was given for the postponement, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) observed that it might not be unconnected with the alleged discrepancies in the delegates’ lists.

NAN reports that the three aspirants include: Chief Sam Onuigbo, representing Ikwuano/Umuahia North/Umuahia South in the House of Representatives and former Abia Commissioner for Industry, Chief Henry Ikoh.

The third contestant, Sen. Nkechi Nwogu, who had occupied the seat for eight years, had earlier withdrawn from the race.

Nwogu, in statement issued to newsmen, expressed disappointment with what he called the ‘protracted division’ in the state chapter of the party.

“The undemocratic manner of emergence of the purported delegates has further fuelled the division in the party.

“This has led to two different primaries in the same election, with one group using direct mode of primary and the other indirect mode.

“Consequently, two governorship candidates emerged: High Chief Ikechi Emenike and Dr Uche Ogah.