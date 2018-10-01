Pulse.ng logo
APC postpone Lagos, Enugu, Adamawa governorship primaries

Ambode, Sanwo-Olu APC postpones Lagos, Enugu, Adamawa governorship primaries

The APC has announced new dates for the party's governorship primaries in Lagos, Enugu and Adamawa states.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ambode says Sanwo-Olu was arrested in the US for spending fake dollars play Ambode will battle Sanwo-Olu for the APC governorship ticket in Lagos state. (Pulse.ng)

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has rescheduled the governorship primaries in Lagos, Enugu and Adamawa states.

APC acting national publicity secretary, Yekini Nabena, disclosed this in a statement made available to Pulse early hours of Monday, October 1, 2018.

Accodring to Nabena, Lagos will now hold its primary election on Tuesday, October 2, while Enugu and Adamawa will take place on Thursday, October 4.

The Lagos state primary earlier fixed for Monday, October 1 will keenly contested between by the incumbent, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and Babajide Sanwo-Olu, one who has the backing of the APC national leader, Bola Tinubu.

play Sanwo-Olu will battle Ambode for the APC governorship ticket in Lagos state.

 

Governor Ambode had in a world press conference on Sunday, September 30, 2018, accused Sanwo-Olu of being unfit for the job.

But, Tinubu believes Sanwo-Olu remains a better candidate and would do more than Ambode has done in over three years as the governor of Lagos state.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Reporter at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

