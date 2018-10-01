news

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has rescheduled the governorship primaries in Lagos, Enugu and Adamawa states.

APC acting national publicity secretary, Yekini Nabena, disclosed this in a statement made available to Pulse early hours of Monday, October 1, 2018.

Accodring to Nabena, Lagos will now hold its primary election on Tuesday, October 2, while Enugu and Adamawa will take place on Thursday, October 4.

The Lagos state primary earlier fixed for Monday, October 1 will keenly contested between by the incumbent, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and Babajide Sanwo-Olu, one who has the backing of the APC national leader, Bola Tinubu.

Governor Ambode had in a world press conference on Sunday, September 30, 2018, accused Sanwo-Olu of being unfit for the job.

But, Tinubu believes Sanwo-Olu remains a better candidate and would do more than Ambode has done in over three years as the governor of Lagos state.