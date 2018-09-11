Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

This APC position on consensus candidacy will really interest you

Party Primaries This APC position on consensus candidacy will really interest you

The APC has outlined its position on the contentious issue of consensus candidature. That position should be of interest to you.

  • Published:
This APC position on consensus candidature will really interest you play Buhari takes a stroll with APC governors (guardian)

The governing All Progressives Congress (APC) has issued conditions for consensus candidacy ahead of its primary elections slated for September 26.

Consensus candidacy is simply a scenario where the political party backs a single candidate for a position and asks all other contenders for that position to step down for that preferred candidate.

It's a dictatorship and flouts internal democracy tenet in political parties, but it often offers the party the path of least resistance as it settles for a flagbearer anointed by moneyed godfathers.

In a statement issued by its acting National Publicity Secretary, Mr Yekini Nabena, the APC says even though consensus candidature is one of the options it is looking at ahead of its primary exercise, that option is conditional.

According to the APC, all positions are open for a contest among members; unless for positions in which only one aspirant purchases a form for that position.

And by the way, APC nomination forms are pretty expensive.

'Consensus candidature is conditional'

“The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to announcements of consensus candidates for elective positions in some states.

“It is therefore pertinent to make some clarifications to enlighten party faithful on the procedure for nominating candidates”, the statement from Nabena read.

It added that “while consensus is provided for by the party’s constitution, the option is conditional.

“Consensus does not foreclose Direct or Indirect Primaries for all elective positions as contained in the resolution of the 6th meeting of the Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

“Again, consensus will apply when no other aspirant signify interest (i.e. through purchase of nomination forms) for the position in question.”

Difference between direct and indirect primary

The APC is currently torn between adopting the direct or indirect primary system to settle for its candidates for elective positions.

While the national headquarters of the party prefers the direct system, state governors and the enormous patronage system they supervise, prefer the indirect primary.

During its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of Thursday, August 30, 2018, the APC made the decision to adopt the direct approach for the president’s position while individual states will be allowed to choose which voting system to adopt for elections for various positions under their purview.

Direct primaries means all registered members of the party are allowed to vote for the choice of candidate. Indirect primaries means only handpicked delegates will be allowed to choose flagbearers for different positions.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is News Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 Fayose Governor has dumped his presidential ambition and here's whybullet
2 John Enoh How senator was fired with teargas during his governorship...bullet
3 Tinubu Osun has no money for Oyetola to steal - APC national leaderbullet

Related Articles

2019 General Elections APC gives conditions for consensus candidature
Moghalu Candidate challenges Buhari to presidential debate, says he cannot dodge by sending Osinbajo
2019 Election Jailed ex-Gov Joshua Dariye, Oluremi Tinubu, ex-IG Abba pick APC Senate nomination form
2019 Election Gbenga Ashafa picks up APC Senate nomination form
Fayemi Ekiti Governor-elect too poor to engage in vote-buying - Oshiomhole
John Enoh How senator was fired with teargas during his governorship declaration
Osun 2018 Tinubu solicits support for Oyetola
In Yobe APC Chieftains urge governorship aspirants to concede to popular candidate
Buhari PDP Govs condemn President’s refusal to sign electoral amendment bill

Politics

Sowore protests Ooni's lateness at Ife palace, gets teargassed
Sowore Presidential aspirant protests Ooni Ogunwusi's lateness at Ife palace, gets teargassed with supporters
Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State
2019 Elections Ogun APC adopts Consensus Candidates for House of Assembly seats
2019 General Elections APC gives conditions for consensus candidature
Moghalu says joining PACT was a mistake
Moghalu YPP presidential candidate says joining PACT was a mistake