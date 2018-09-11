news

The governing All Progressives Congress (APC) has issued conditions for consensus candidacy ahead of its primary elections slated for September 26.

Consensus candidacy is simply a scenario where the political party backs a single candidate for a position and asks all other contenders for that position to step down for that preferred candidate.

It's a dictatorship and flouts internal democracy tenet in political parties, but it often offers the party the path of least resistance as it settles for a flagbearer anointed by moneyed godfathers.

In a statement issued by its acting National Publicity Secretary, Mr Yekini Nabena, the APC says even though consensus candidature is one of the options it is looking at ahead of its primary exercise, that option is conditional.

According to the APC, all positions are open for a contest among members; unless for positions in which only one aspirant purchases a form for that position.

And by the way, APC nomination forms are pretty expensive.

'Consensus candidature is conditional'

“The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to announcements of consensus candidates for elective positions in some states.

“It is therefore pertinent to make some clarifications to enlighten party faithful on the procedure for nominating candidates”, the statement from Nabena read.

It added that “while consensus is provided for by the party’s constitution, the option is conditional.

“Consensus does not foreclose Direct or Indirect Primaries for all elective positions as contained in the resolution of the 6th meeting of the Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

“Again, consensus will apply when no other aspirant signify interest (i.e. through purchase of nomination forms) for the position in question.”

Difference between direct and indirect primary

The APC is currently torn between adopting the direct or indirect primary system to settle for its candidates for elective positions.

While the national headquarters of the party prefers the direct system, state governors and the enormous patronage system they supervise, prefer the indirect primary.

During its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of Thursday, August 30, 2018, the APC made the decision to adopt the direct approach for the president’s position while individual states will be allowed to choose which voting system to adopt for elections for various positions under their purview.

Direct primaries means all registered members of the party are allowed to vote for the choice of candidate. Indirect primaries means only handpicked delegates will be allowed to choose flagbearers for different positions.