APC planning to disrupt PDP presidential primaries - Wike

The Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike has alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has brought thugs into the state to create tension ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primaries.

The PDP presidential primaries is holding on Saturday, October 6, 2018 in Port-Harcourt, the Rivers state capital.

According to Daily Post, Wike said that the PDP primaries will go smoothly despite APC’s plot.

He said “As at thursday, APC brought hoodlums to create an atmosphere of insecurity in Rivers State. It is not a mere allegation. We have it on good authority.”

On trying to influence the primaries

Governor Wike also debunked reports that he is planning to disrupt the primaries.

He said he is only one man, adding that he cannot influence the decisions of all the delegates from 36 states.

Wike also called on everyone to join hands with whoever emerges as the PDP presidential candidate to sack Buhari’s government, which he described a s a failure.

He said “I have a right to vote as a delegate. But my influence is minimal. Those talking about this dont have the facts.

“Are you saying that as Governor of Rivers State, I will place a gun on the head of all delegates to vote a particular candidate.

“I cannot compel all the 14 governors to vote a particular aspirant. You mean you can change the views and opinions of all the states?”

The PDP's long list of aspirants contesting for the party's presidential ticket includes Senate President, Bukola Saraki; former vice president, Atiku Abubakar; Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal; Gombe State Governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo; and former governors including Sule Lamido, Ahmed Makarfi, Attahiru Bafarawa, Jonah Jang and Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Others are former Senate President, David Mark, former Senator, Baba Datti Ahmed, and former Minister Special Duties Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Tanimu Turaki.