Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

APC planning to deactivate PVCs belonging to PDP members – Fayose

Ekiti Election APC planning to deactivate PVCs belonging to PDP members – Fayose

Fayose said this on Saturday, July 7, 2018 when he paid a courtesy visit to Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state.

  • Published:
APC planning to deactivate PVCs belonging to PDP members – Fayose play

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose

(Vanguard)

Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti state has alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is planning to deactivate Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) belonging to members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Fayose said this on Saturday, July 7, 2018 when he paid a courtesy visit to Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state.

The Governor also warned that the PDP will resist any form of rigging and intimidation.

“Their only strategy is how to rig, how to use police and how to use army but very soon they will wait in vain. On Saturday, we will bury them.

“Somebody just told me as I was coming here that they are trying to deactivate voter cards of PDP members from the system. May God help them. We are waiting for them.

ALSO READ: Fayose asked lecturers to award 20 marks to students who vote for PDP

“It is insane for anybody to want to rig election where you are not popular. If you try it, you should be ready to accept anything that happens to you.”

The APC National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole has also said that the party will not allow any form of rigging in the July 14, 2018 governorship election in Ekiti.

Oshiomhole said this while reacting to Fayose’s allegation that the APC had plans to rig the election.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 R-APC Our focus is to rescue APC from predators not defect - Afegbuabullet
2 Dino Melaye Controversial senator dumps APC for PDP?bullet
3 Mass Defection 90 APC NASS members set to move to RAPCbullet

Related Articles

Ekiti Governorship Election We’ll not disappoint Nigerians - INEC
Ekiti Election Fayose asked lecturers to award 20 marks to students who vote for PDP - Oshiomhole
Ekiti Governorship Election Security agencies to jointly deploy 30,000 personnel
Ekiti Governorship Election PDP warns APC against rigging
Ekiti Governorship Election Fayose says Fayemi has hired 4 INEC officials to manipulate results
INEC Alleged underage voting: Agency to release full report of its investigation
Adams Oshiomhole Ekiti 2018: APC will not allow rigging
INEC Agency to suspend Continuous Voter Registration on Aug. 17

Politics

Dino Melaye is a liability - PDP
Dino Melaye PDP says Senator is a liability
Gwamnan jihar Bayelsa Seriake Dickson
Seriake Dickson Nigeria needs more leaders with courage, integrity
Stop collecting money from politicians – Orji Kalu
Orji Uzor We will resolve APC crisis amicably
INEC suspends CVR in 2 LGs
INEC Agency to suspend Continuous Voter Registration on Aug. 17