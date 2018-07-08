news

Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti state has alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is planning to deactivate Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) belonging to members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Fayose said this on Saturday, July 7, 2018 when he paid a courtesy visit to Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state.

The Governor also warned that the PDP will resist any form of rigging and intimidation.

“Their only strategy is how to rig, how to use police and how to use army but very soon they will wait in vain. On Saturday, we will bury them.

“Somebody just told me as I was coming here that they are trying to deactivate voter cards of PDP members from the system. May God help them. We are waiting for them.

“It is insane for anybody to want to rig election where you are not popular. If you try it, you should be ready to accept anything that happens to you.”

The APC National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole has also said that the party will not allow any form of rigging in the July 14, 2018 governorship election in Ekiti.

Oshiomhole said this while reacting to Fayose’s allegation that the APC had plans to rig the election.