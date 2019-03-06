The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the agents of the two parties disclosed this to newsmen in Gusau on Wednesday at the unveiling and distribution of election materials by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

NAN further reports that the State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Asmau Maikudi led the distribution of sensitive election materials at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The APC Agent, Alhaji Umar Abbas said his party is satisfied with the arrangements by the INEC ahead of the elections.

Abbas, who is the State APC Collation officer for the 2019 general elections, said, We are here to witness the distribution of the materials by the INEC, we are satisfied with the arrangements, the REC is seated with us monitoring the exercise, security agencies are also present.

He debunked the allegations against his party by other political parties that the APC was conniving with INEC to divert some election materials.

He said, I dont want to comment on this, let them prove the allegations.

The State PDP Secretary, Alhaji Abubukar Maradun said the party was set to participate in the governoship and state assembly elections in the state.

We have challenged the commissions mode of distribution of election materials so that the happenings at the last Presidential and National Assembly elections would not be repeated in the state.

We have made adequate arrangements, we have qualified agents across the 14 local government areas of the state.

You know in the last Presidential and National Assembly elections, materials were not allocated appropriately, in Kaura there was a polling unit with 1000 voters but they were given 100 ballot papers.

We insisted that before any materials will be moved from here, we must know the number allocated to each of the local government areas, especially the ballot papers and broadsheet, he said.