Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

APC, PDP lose 4 Reps members to other parties

APC, PDP lose 4 Reps members to other parties

The lawmakers announced their resignations in separate letters to the green chamber, which were read on the floor of the house in Abuja by the Speaker, Yakubu Dogara.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
PDP members defect to APC (Illustrative) play APC, PDP lose 4 Reps members to other parties (lagostelevision)

Four  House of Representatives members on Thursday resigned their membership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The lawmakers announced their resignations in separate letters to the green chamber, which were read on the floor of the house in Abuja by the Speaker, Yakubu Dogara.

Three members left the APC while a member dumped the PDP.

Adekunle Akinlade, representing Egbado South/Ipokia Federal Constituency in Ogun and Muhammed Ajanah, representing Adavi/Okehi Federal Constituency in Kogi defected from the APC to Allied Peoples Movement (APM) and PDP respectively.

Mr Salish Koko, representing Maiyama/Koko-Besse Federal Constituency in Kebbi, dumped the APC and headed for the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Rabiu Kaugama who represents Mallam Madori/Kaugama Federal Constituency of Jigawa left the PDP for the SDP.

In the letters, the lawmakers made references to irreconcilable issues relating to the party primaries as part of the reasons for the resignation and defection.

The legislators said after due consultations with their constituents, it was time for them to part ways with the APC and PDP.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a gale of defection has continued to hit the lower chamber as aftermath of the party primaries.

Many aggrieved members could not get their parties’ tickets for the 2019 elections.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 PDP maps out plan to recover "stolen Kwara by-election mandate" from APCbullet
2 Okorocha hints son-in-law, Nwosu, will join another party to contest...bullet
3 Pulse Opinion: If Jimi Agbaje is serious about governing Lagos,...bullet

Related Articles

Amosun's preferred candidate, Akinlade, dumps APC
2 more House of Reps members dump APC as defection party continues
The plot to impeach Akwa Ibom Governor Udom Emmanuel, explained
APC loses 2 more House of Reps members over primary elections crisis
Sen. Ndume says plans to impeach Saraki still alive
Akwa Ibom Assembly sacks 4 lawmakers who dumped PDP for APC
Atiku condemns alleged plot to impeach Akwa-Ibom Gov, Emmanuel
Moghalu calls Buhari an 'emperor', vows to announce cabinet in 48 hours if elected President
PDP Senator, Joshua Lidani, defects to APC
Akwa-Ibom police boss refutes Gov Udom Emmanuel’s allegations

Politics

Gov. Amosun, 2 others emerge as Ogun consensus candidates for Senate
Amosun's preferred candidate, Akinlade, dumps APC
SDP receives another defected lawmaker from APC
Ibrahim Magu
Magu says EFCC will closely monitor election funds
Akwa-Ibom police boss refutes Gov Udom Emmanuel’s allegations
Akwa-Ibom police boss refutes Gov Udom Emmanuel’s allegations
X
Advertisement