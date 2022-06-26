RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC, PDP have failed Nigerians, reject them in 2023 - Kwankwaso

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

The NNPP presidential candidate urged Nigerians to reject both the ruling and major opposition parties in the 2023 elections.

NNPP Presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso.
NNPP Presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has urged Nigerians to roundly reject the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the major opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections over their combined failure in governance over the years.

Recommended articles

The former Kano state governor made this appeal during his presidential consultation visit to Ekiti state on Saturday, June 25, 2022.

Kwankwaso argued that the two parties have since 1999 failed in all sectors and couldn't not provide succor for Nigerians.

He also lamented the infrastructural decay in the country while beamoning the plight of passengers plying the Ado–Akure Road linking the capital cities of Ondo and Ekiti states, The Punch reports.

He warned that the alleged incompetence of the ruling APC government in the areas of economy and security portend a great danger for the country.

He said, “The only way to avert that disaster is for Nigerians to go and sell the ideas of the NNPP, which is a progressive party, and vote for the party come 2023.

“We have seen the performance of the APC and the PDP and all of us believe that they have failed the country woefully and nobody should expect anything from them again. These people in the two parties have failed and failed woefully, they have nothing to offer.

“Look at the road from Akure to Ado-Ekiti, it is in a very terrible and deplorable situation. You go around the country’s cities, Abuja, and other areas, you hardly see anything happening, poverty is at the highest level in this country, insecurity is also at its peak and we can’t continue like that, because the way we are going now is one way to disaster in the country.

Kwankwaso however, ruled out the possibility of any alliance between his party and the PDP, saying, “We have candidates across board in the NNPP ahead of the 2023 elections, so you will expect me to leave and join others in the PDP?

“It is not going to happen. I was a foundation member of the two major parties and they have nothing to offer again, that is why I left them and I can’t go back,” he said.

The presidential candidate recently visited Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, in Port Harcourt sparking speculations of a coalition between the duo.

Pulse reports that Kwankwaso and Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, are currently locked in conversation to present a joint force against the two established parties in 2023.

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC, PDP have failed Nigerians, reject them in 2023 - Kwankwaso

APC, PDP have failed Nigerians, reject them in 2023 - Kwankwaso

NDLEA arrests Brazilian returnee with cocaine in private parts

NDLEA arrests Brazilian returnee with cocaine in private parts

If you can't find the schools Tinubu attended, find the ones he built - Shehu Sani

If you can't find the schools Tinubu attended, find the ones he built - Shehu Sani

You have poor knowledge of governance, Okowa tells APC

You have poor knowledge of governance, Okowa tells APC

2023: Atiku-Okowa ticket, pathway for new Nigeria —  Gov Okowa

2023: Atiku-Okowa ticket, pathway for new Nigeria —  Gov Okowa

LP crisis may hurt Peter Obi's chances if not resolved- Factional Chairman

LP crisis may hurt Peter Obi's chances if not resolved- Factional Chairman

NAFDAC alerts on toxicity, ban of European cosmetics product Placentyne hair lotion

NAFDAC alerts on toxicity, ban of European cosmetics product Placentyne hair lotion

NDLEA seizes N6bn worth of drugs in Apapa – Commander

NDLEA seizes N6bn worth of drugs in Apapa – Commander

Kebbi govt allocates land for 5,600mw solar power project

Kebbi govt allocates land for 5,600mw solar power project

Trending

Emi lo kan and City Boy: The PR strength of Tinubu’s campaign [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

Emi Lo kan

Is Fayose to blame for PDP's woeful outing in Ekiti election?

Ayo Fayose and Bisi Kolawole. (Vanguard)

There is only one way Lawan can return to Senate - INEC

Group lauds Machina for “refusing to step down for Lawan. [thenigerialawyer]

Atiku sets up committee to pacify Wike ahead of 2023 elections

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Nyesom Wike. (DailyPost)