APC, PDP have failed Nigerians, reject them in 2023 - Kwankwaso

The former Kano state governor made this appeal during his presidential consultation visit to Ekiti state on Saturday, June 25, 2022.

Kwankwaso argued that the two parties have since 1999 failed in all sectors and couldn't not provide succor for Nigerians.

He also lamented the infrastructural decay in the country while beamoning the plight of passengers plying the Ado–Akure Road linking the capital cities of Ondo and Ekiti states, The Punch reports.

He warned that the alleged incompetence of the ruling APC government in the areas of economy and security portend a great danger for the country.

He said, “The only way to avert that disaster is for Nigerians to go and sell the ideas of the NNPP, which is a progressive party, and vote for the party come 2023.

“We have seen the performance of the APC and the PDP and all of us believe that they have failed the country woefully and nobody should expect anything from them again. These people in the two parties have failed and failed woefully, they have nothing to offer.

“Look at the road from Akure to Ado-Ekiti, it is in a very terrible and deplorable situation. You go around the country’s cities, Abuja, and other areas, you hardly see anything happening, poverty is at the highest level in this country, insecurity is also at its peak and we can’t continue like that, because the way we are going now is one way to disaster in the country.”

Kwankwaso however, ruled out the possibility of any alliance between his party and the PDP, saying, “We have candidates across board in the NNPP ahead of the 2023 elections, so you will expect me to leave and join others in the PDP?

“It is not going to happen. I was a foundation member of the two major parties and they have nothing to offer again, that is why I left them and I can’t go back,” he said.

The presidential candidate recently visited Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, in Port Harcourt sparking speculations of a coalition between the duo.