APC, PDP candidates tackle economic problem in VP debate

  • Published:
At the Vice-Presidential on Friday, the speakers agree on a need to remove subsidy on petroleum except one of the VP aspirants Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

(The Sun Nigeria)

Rescuing Nigeria out of a difficult economic problem is one of the talking points for speakers at the Vice-Presidential debate attended by five candidates contesting for VP in 2019.

On Friday, December 14, 2018, the current vice-president of Nigeria Professor Yemi Osinbajo tackles other speakers such as Peter Obi of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in an argument about prosperity in the country.

Other candidates who spoke at the debate include Khadijah Abdullahi Iya of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), Young Progressives Party's Umma Getso and Ganiyu Galadima who represents the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN).

ALSO READ: Osinbajo, Peter Obi, 3 others clash in vice presidential debate today

While most of the candidates agree on a need to remove subsidy on the importation of petroleum, APC's Professor Yemi Osinbajo thinks it can cause more harm than good.

The price of petroleum products is likely to see a sharp increase according to the incumbent who favours a gradual removal.

His position is strongly contested by other speakers such as Peter Obi of the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

Obi identifies a failure to create jobs as a factor encouraging the issue of insecurity in Nigeria.

In a response, Osinbajo emphasizes on developing SMEs through loan schemes able to empower traders.

Already, the Buhari-led administration has disbursed more than N15 billion to over 1.5 million petty traders in support of the Trader Moni initiative.

