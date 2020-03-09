Nabena, who made the call on Monday, while speaking with newsmen in Abuja, said that everything must be done to restore peace and orderliness to the party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that a major crisis had engulfed the party, breaking it into factions.

NAN also reports that the crisis has affected cohesion in the party with some members of the National Working Committee (NWC), declaring as illegal, an emergency National Executive Committee (NEC), meeting scheduled for March 17.

The party’s national secretariat was sealed up last week following a court order directing the National Chairman, Adam’s Oshiomhole, to step aside.

Nabena, while reacting to the confusion, urged Buhari, as the leader of the party, to urgently intervene.

“We are progressives and our leaders have a duty to provide counsel and leadership so that we don’t go the way of the opposition party.

“The APC has serious business to deal with; there are deep problems in some state chapters, while bitter fallouts from rancorous primaries have also hit many states.

“We also have to prepare for governorship elections in Ondo and Edo. We can’t make any impact if we remain divided