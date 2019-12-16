Others whose suspension were lifted were Sen. Ibikunle Amosun, Sen. Rochas Okorocha, Mr Osita Okechukwu and Mr Usani Usani.

The party conveyed this in a statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday.

According to the statement their suspensions are lifted in line with the party’s deliberate policy of fairness and actions targeted at ensuring harmony within the party across the country.

“Through the suspension, our party has shown the capacity and willingness to implement its own rules and enforce discipline when there is an infraction.

“We have also shown that no individual is above discipline and that the party will always apply equity and justice in the day to day running of the party.

ALSO READ: Lagos prince sentenced to death for murder of businesswoman

“We hope the concerned party members will seize this opportunity to fully reconcile themselves with their ward, local government, and state party structures.

”They will key into the party activities, and continue to make their own contributions to the growth and stability of the party,”Issa-Onilu said in the statement.

The party’s spokesman urged those concerned to also take steps to reconcile with groups and individuals that were important to ensuring a lasting solution to any conflict that may exist in their respective states.