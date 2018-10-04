Pulse.ng logo
APC NWC cancels Zamfara Governorship Primary

2019 Election APC NWC cancels Zamfara Governorship Primary

  • Published:
Lagos APC chairman disagrees with NWC panel on result of primaries play APC NWC cancels Zamfara Governorship Primary (SundiataPost)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) has  cancelled  the Zamfara governorship primary. Mr Yekini Nabena, the APC acting National Publicity Secretary announced this on Thursday in Abuja.

The APC spokesman said the primary was cancelled because of election malpractices, including snatching of election materials and result sheets by the state government officials.

The Prof. Abubakar Faki-led All APC Zamfara Governorship Primaries Committee has announced the cancellation of the primaries held in the state.

This is due to election malpractices, including snatching of election materials and result sheets by the state’s government officials which were taken to the Government House, Gusau,” Nabena  said Nabena added that the primary election in Zamfara was also marred by violence, saying that a new date would be fixed soonest for a fresh primary.

He reiterated the party’s NWC commitment to free, fair and transparent primaries across the country ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Nabena in a separate statement, also said that the APC Senatorial Primary  for Niger State would now hold tomorrow 5 October.

He said Sen. David Umar, Sen. A.S Abdullahi and Sen. Mustapha Mohammed had all been cleared by the party’s NWC to contest the primary.

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

