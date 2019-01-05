Bagudu, the Etsako Central Local Government Chairman of the party, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Auchi, Edo, on Saturday.

He said that the APC was fully on ground in Edo North Senatorial District in particular, and the state in general, adding that the party is fully prepared for the elections.

Suleiman noted that, while the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) had taken to propaganda, the APC was busy moving round the nooks and crannies of the state canvassing for votes.

“We are not taking chances that we are the ruling party in the state, we started campaigns in earnest and we are doing that religiously.

“It is based on this and what we have been able achieve as a government in power in the state and at the federal level, that I can confidently tell you that we are not under any threat from any opposition party.

“We are fully mobilised for the elections, and come February, victory is ours,” he said.

On the the crisis that emanated following the conduct of the party’s primaries, the chairman said it would not affect APC chances at the polls.

“The party has since moved on with the aggrieved members now fully integrated into the campaign programmes.

“Issues of primary and congresses have long been settled.

“We have put our house in order, especially with the reconciliation committee that was set up to assuage the aggrieved members,” he said.

He also said that some bigwigs from the main opposition party, PDP, would join the APC before the elections.