APC never promised restructuring in its 2015 manifesto, says Bisi Akande

Authors:

Jude Egbas

The politician blames mischief makers for the widely held notion.

Chief Bisi Akande and President Muhammadu Buhari (Thestar)
The governing All Progressives Congress (APC) never promised to restructure Nigeria in the thick of the 2014/2015 electioneering campaigns, Chief Bisi Akande, who served as interim Chairman of the APC, writes in his recently published autobiography titled: 'My Participations.'

What the party promised was to support devolution of powers from the centre to the states.

“It is therefore mischievous to place the responsibility for effecting restructuring on the APC or its presidency, and not to appreciate that it would require deft negotiations among such members from different ethnic nationalities and constituencies;

"Or zonal and religious background, before any political party or any ethnic nationality could successfully issue any fiat on the National Assembly to make laws on power devolution or on restructuring, whatever it might connote,” he writes.

Akande's book launch in Lagos on Thursday, December 9, 2021, was graced by political bigwigs from across the nation, with President Buhari making an appearance as Special Guest of Honour.

