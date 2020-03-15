The National Executive Council of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will meet on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, and the suspension of the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole will be parts of the issues to be discussed.

According to Punch, a top member of the ruling party disclosed that Oshiomhole’s suspension would be the first issue to consider at the meeting.

The source said, “The party will like to start on a clean slate and to do so, we need to act in accordance with the law. Oshiomhole has been suspended by court and we will ratify the decision and proceed from there.

“Another issue will be to quash the illegal actions taken by the suspended chairman while he was in office. Some of them are the illegal appointment and purported suspension/removal of members of the National Working Committee.

Embattled National Chairman of the riling APC, Adams Oshiomhole, flanked by party men. (Legit)

“Then, we will face the main business of the day, which is the appointment of an acting national chairman for the party until a proper convention is held to choose a substantive national chairman.

“We may also be looking at getting our members to withdraw the cases that should be withdrawn from courts for us to move forward while those requiring determination are allowed to be determined.”

On the call to make the acting National Secretary, Chief Victor Giadom the acting National Chairman, the source said, acceding to the request will go against the APC constitution.

He said, “Our constitution is clear on this matter. It states that where the chairman is either removed, dies, resigns or the position becomes vacant, the deputy national chairman from his zone takes over.

“In our peculiar situation, the former Deputy National Chairman (South), Otunba Niyi Adebayo, is now a minister and has not been replaced. What it then means is that the only deputy available is the one from the North, Senator Lawal Shuaibu.”

Meanwhile, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State had accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of being behind the plot to remove Oshiomhole.

Governor Hope Uzodinma while addressing reporters in Owerri accuses the PDP of plotting to humiliate Adams Oshiomhole. (TheCable)

The governor while addressing journalists in Owerri said Oshiomhole would not be humiliated out of office.

Uzodinma said the established guidelines for removing national officers of the ruling party are not being followed, adding that those who want Oshiomhole out have been using the name of President Muhammadu Buhari to achieve their aim.