Giadom said this known on Monday while reacting to the outcome of the meeting between the president and the APC governors.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that shortly after the meeting on Monday, the forum’s Chairman, Gov. Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi, disclosed the outcome of the meeting to State House Correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The APC scribe, who described the president and the APC governors as party leaders, said the party abided by their decision to postpone the NEC meeting indefinitely.

“The NEC meeting has been postponed indefinitely; at the appropriately time, the public and members of the NEC will be informed on the new date.

“But as of today, we are in agreement with the president that the NEC meeting has been postponed,” Giadom said.

He described as product of mischief makers, those who mischievously used APC official twitter handle to disseminate fake news, claiming that the party would go on with the NEC meeting on Tuesday.

“That information is the product of mischief makers; it did not come from me.

“Everybody has to respect the intervention of the president,” he said.