The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has confirmed the disqualification of Governor Godwin Obaseki from participating in the party’s primaries on Monday, June 22, 2020.

The ruling party’s final body of appeal affirmed the governor’s disqualification on Saturday, June 13, 2020.

While announcing the committee's decision, the National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole said Obaseki, apart from presenting faulty certificates, had abused his powers as Governor of Edo State.

The screening committee of the APC in Edo State had on Friday disqualified Obaseki on the ground that his credentials are defective.

The committee said the governor’s NYSC certificate bears the name ‘Obasek’ instead of Obaseki.

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo. [NAN]

Meanwhile, Obaseki had vowed that he would not appeal his disqualification. The governor said this, hours after he was disqualified.

However, former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has made a move to woo Obaseki on behalf of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP).

Atiku reportedly contacted Obaseki on Friday after his disqualification.

Atiku Abubakar spoke with Godwin Obaseki on Friday after his disqualification (BusinessDay)

A source close to Atiku told the online news platform that the ex-VP has discussed Obaseki’s likely defection to the opposition party with some PDP governors.

The source said, “The Waziri is wooing Obaseki on behalf of PDP. He spoke with him yesterday and encouraged him to join the PDP.

“He also spoke to some of the PDP governors and urged them to give him a soft landing and access to the party.”

With this development, Obaseki may be handed the party’s ticket even though the PDP’s constitution states that any member seeking elective position under the party must have been registered for at least 18 months.