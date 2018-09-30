APC national scribe assures of transformation continuity in Yobe

news

Alhaji Maimala Buni, Yobe gubernatorial aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has assured the people of the state of continuity of policies and programs of the Ibrahim Gaidam administration.

Buni who is also APC National Secretary, said this in Damaturu during a courtesy call on the state governor, Alhaji IbrahIm Gaidam.

He assured the governor and people of the state that he would justify the confidence reposed in him as a worthy successor of the governor.

He promised to be fair and provide equal opportunities to every citizen, irrespective of political and socio-cultural differences.

“I will always pray for Allah’s Guidance and to tap from the rich experiences of the governor to ensure continuity in the developmental projects enjoyed across the state.

“Your Excellency, I am grateful to you in many more ways, I am grateful for my nomination and endorsement; You are always there for me, I assure you I will by the grace of God, justify this confidence.”

“We will strive to sustain, deepen and expand your legacies in providing dividends of democracy to our people, especially health care delivery, roads, education, agriculture and employment among others.

Gov. Gaidam said he was motivated by the personal qualities of transparency, honesty, commitment to service, resilience and passion to serve the people positively to nominate Maimala as his successor.

“Maimala is an embodiment of the qualities of my dream successor whom l have been praying for Allah to give Yobe after my exit as governor.

“I found him to be hard working, competent, very reliable, very promising, transparent and extra-ordinarily loyal,” he said.

Gaidam also thanked the stakeholders for giving him the rare mandate of nominating a successor with a similar passion for the development of the state.