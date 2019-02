The meeting is coming after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) postponed the earlier scheduled Feb. 16 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

NAN reports that the APC caucus which is a statutory organ of the party, is chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari and has the Vice President and all the partys former governors as members.

Its membership also includes the partys serving governors, and members of its National Working Committee (NWC), among others.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, had a few hours to commencement of the presidential and National Assembly elections announced the rescheduling of the exercises by one week.

By the postponement, the Presidential and National Assembly elections now comes up on Feb. 23, while the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections comes up on March 9.

Yakubu had said the decision to postpone the elections was taken after a meeting with INEC Commissioners, citing logistics problems as issues that prompted the postponement.

He said the decision was further necessitated after reviewing the level of the commissions preparedness for the exercise.

He stressed that postponing the elections was a difficult decision, but was necessary for successful delivery of the elections and to consolidate on Nigerias democracy.