APC moves governorship primaries to Sept 30

news

The All Progressive Congress, APC, has moved the governorship primaries across the country to September 30, 2018.

The move was announced by Yekini Nabena, the acting National Publicity Secretary of the APC on Thursday, September 27, 2019.

In a terse statement published on the party's website, the governorship primaries have been moved from Saturday, September 29, 2018 to Sunday, September 30, 2018.

ALSO READ: Here's APC timetable for primary elections

Nabena gave no reason for the rescheduling of the governorship primaries but he maintained that subsequent elections remain unchanged.

The party's Senate Primary Elections have been slated for October 2, 2018; House of Representatives Primary Elections slated for October 3, 2018; State House of Assembly Primary Elections slated for October 4, 2018 and National Convention (Presidential) on October 6, 2018.

APC re-schedules presidential primaries

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has rescheduled its Presidential Primary to Friday, Sept. 28, as against the earlier announced date of Thursday, Sept. 27.

Mr Yekini Nabena, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, announced this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Nabena said the election was rescheduled because of the Osun governorship re-run election fixed for Thursday, Sept. 27, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“In view of the Osun governorship re-run election which has been scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, by INEC, the APC has now rescheduled the presidential primary election to Sept. 28.

“This is to avoid a clash in dates with the Osun governorship re-run election and to enable all registered party members in all 36 states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) participate in the exercise,” he said.