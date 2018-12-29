The All Progressives Congress (APC) has mourned the death of members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who died in Benue state.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), eight PDP members died in an accident on their way to a rally in Benue on Friday, December 28, 2018.

In a statement signed by the ruling party’s spokesman, Lanre Issa-Onilu, APC condoled with the PDP over the deaths.

According to Vanguard, Issa-Onilu said that the APC is deeply saddened by the incident.

The statement reads: “While we share the pains of the bereaved families, we also pray that those injured in the accident make a speedy and full recovery.

“As we mourn, the Party prays that the Almighty God give the bereaved families and other loved ones the strength to withstand the tragic loss and also grant the dead eternal rest.

“We also call on relevant agencies charged with keeping transport routes and campaign grounds safe to ensure that the electioneering campaigns are as humanly possible devoid of avoidable accidents and incidents.”

