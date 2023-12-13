ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC member replaces LP's Doherty, takes oath of office in Lagos Assembly

Ima Elijah

Age-Suleiman was encouraged to be mindful of the needs and concerns of the people he represents.

Rauf Age-Suleiman, flanked by fellow lawmakers, pledged allegiance to his duties, taking the oath of office administered by Speaker Mudashiru Obasa [The Nation]
Rauf Age-Suleiman, flanked by fellow lawmakers, pledged allegiance to his duties, taking the oath of office administered by Speaker Mudashiru Obasa [The Nation]

Recommended articles

The swearing-in ceremony took place just before the commencement of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's presentation of the 2024 budget.

Age-Suleiman, flanked by fellow lawmakers, pledged allegiance to his duties, taking the oath of office administered by Speaker Mudashiru Obasa. This solemn moment marked the official transition of legislative representation in Amuwo-Odofin Constituency 2.

The new APC member's oath-taking comes as a result of recent developments that saw the removal of Olukayode Doherty of the Labour Party by the Court of Appeal. Age-Suleiman, now stepping into the role, expressed his commitment to serving the constituents diligently.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaker Obasa, in his welcome address, stated the importance of cooperation among lawmakers for effective governance. He encouraged Age-Suleiman to be mindful of the needs and concerns of the people he represents.

In his congratulatory remarks, Speaker Obasa extended felicitations to Governor Sanwo-Olu, the APC, and the residents of Amuwo-Odofin. With the addition of Age-Suleiman, the ruling party now boasts a total of 39 members in the House, solidifying its majority position.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Shettima reassures Commonwealth Society of business-friendly environment in Nigeria

Shettima reassures Commonwealth Society of business-friendly environment in Nigeria

YSIEC moves local government poll from November 2023 to May 25

YSIEC moves local government poll from November 2023 to May 25

World Bank commends Tinubu administration's economic reforms

World Bank commends Tinubu administration's economic reforms

Minister of Defence Badaru wants to end terrorism in Nigeria with 2024 budget

Minister of Defence Badaru wants to end terrorism in Nigeria with 2024 budget

Fubara presents 2024 budget to 5 Rivers lawmakers loyal to him

Fubara presents 2024 budget to 5 Rivers lawmakers loyal to him

APC member replaces LP's Doherty, takes oath of office in Lagos Assembly

APC member replaces LP's Doherty, takes oath of office in Lagos Assembly

Osun Governor Adeleke returns from Bangkok vacation, dispels health rumours

Osun Governor Adeleke returns from Bangkok vacation, dispels health rumours

World Bank says petrol price in Nigeria should be around ₦750 per litre

World Bank says petrol price in Nigeria should be around ₦750 per litre

EFCC declares ex-minister Olu Agunloye wanted over alleged corruption and forgery

EFCC declares ex-minister Olu Agunloye wanted over alleged corruption and forgery

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Senator Jonah-Jang [Premium Times Nigeria]

God, the Supreme judge will grant Mutfwang victory in court - Sen Jang

Murtala Ajaka and Yahaya Bello [Youtube]

Court slams Gov Bello ₦500m for breach of SDP guber candidate, Ajaka's rights

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia. [Twitter:@Alialization]

Benue House of Assembly commends Governor Alia amid APC crisis

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan (Vanguard)

Ologbondiyan believes PDP will remain strong despite defection of 27 lawmakers in Rivers