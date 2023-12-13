APC member replaces LP's Doherty, takes oath of office in Lagos Assembly
Age-Suleiman was encouraged to be mindful of the needs and concerns of the people he represents.
Recommended articles
The swearing-in ceremony took place just before the commencement of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's presentation of the 2024 budget.
Age-Suleiman, flanked by fellow lawmakers, pledged allegiance to his duties, taking the oath of office administered by Speaker Mudashiru Obasa. This solemn moment marked the official transition of legislative representation in Amuwo-Odofin Constituency 2.
The new APC member's oath-taking comes as a result of recent developments that saw the removal of Olukayode Doherty of the Labour Party by the Court of Appeal. Age-Suleiman, now stepping into the role, expressed his commitment to serving the constituents diligently.
Speaker Obasa, in his welcome address, stated the importance of cooperation among lawmakers for effective governance. He encouraged Age-Suleiman to be mindful of the needs and concerns of the people he represents.
In his congratulatory remarks, Speaker Obasa extended felicitations to Governor Sanwo-Olu, the APC, and the residents of Amuwo-Odofin. With the addition of Age-Suleiman, the ruling party now boasts a total of 39 members in the House, solidifying its majority position.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng