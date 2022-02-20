RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC member accuses Gov Buni of requesting for bribe from Ganduje

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

Governor Buni has been heavily criticised by some APC members for the manner he's running the affairs of the party.

Governors, Mai Mala Buni and Abdullahi Ganduje
Governors, Mai Mala Buni and Abdullahi Ganduje

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano, Hassan Alwan has made an allegation that Yobe state governor and the party's Caretaker Committee Chairman, Mai Mala Buni requested a bribe from Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

Recommended articles

Alwan made the allegation while appearing on a Channels Television program "Sunday Politics" monitored by this writer on February, 20, 2022.

He was reacting to the lack of activities toward the National Convention of APC slated for Saturday, February 26, 2022.

The Buni-led Caretaker Committee was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari after the dissolution of the Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC), and is saddled with the responsibility of organising a convention to install a substantive Chairman.

However, the party is currently enmeshed in an internal strife allegedly caused by the desire of various groups to seize control of the party ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

There have been emergence of different factions across the states, particularly in Kano where Sen. Ibrahim Shekarau and Ganduje are in supremacy battle for the soul of the party

However, on Thursday, February 17, 2022, an Appeal Court declared the Ganguje faction as the authentic APC in the Kano.

While commenting on the crises rocking the party, Alwan said that "Because he doesn't want to go, Buni doesn't want to leave the party, he's using the party platform to collect money from people that are contesting, that's what he does.

"When the judgement of appeal court came on thursday and it was in favour of the Kano state government, and the Kano governor asked Mai Mala to issue a certificate of return to the substantive chairman, do you know what he said, he requested for money.

"He requested the governor gives him money before he issues the certificate.... is that not fraudulent?

"His excellency the governor Kano state is alive today, Mai Mala Buni is alive, you could ask from them, he requested for money."

Meanwhile, Alwan also claimed that, rather than deliver on the assignment given to him by the President, Buni is orchestrating a plan to embarrass Buhari and also plotting to instal himself as the party's Vice Presidential candidate in 2023.

"This man is bent on disgracing the president, he's not going to conduct this convention, he's bent in killing the party, he doesn't care what comes of it, he wants to go to the presidential primary so as to use the party platform to bargain for the vice president."

He maintained that he's not interested in who emerges as the party's chairman and warned that the party must avoid a repeat of what happened in Zamfara state in 2019 at the federal level in 2023.

Alwan called for the dissolution of the Caretaker committee because it has failed in its assigned responsibilities.

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC member accuses Gov Buni of requesting for bribe from Ganduje

APC member accuses Gov Buni of requesting for bribe from Ganduje

Enugu LG elections: Wednesday, February 23 declared a workfree day

Enugu LG elections: Wednesday, February 23 declared a workfree day

NDLEA catches man with fake $4.7m in Abuja

NDLEA catches man with fake $4.7m in Abuja

UK Minister, Vicky Ford, set for maiden visit to Nigeria

UK Minister, Vicky Ford, set for maiden visit to Nigeria

Buhari raises alarm over ritual killings, deadly attacks on innocents

Buhari raises alarm over ritual killings, deadly attacks on innocents

Anambra govt owes Local Government retirees N14bn gratuities – NULGE

Anambra govt owes Local Government retirees N14bn gratuities – NULGE

Osinbajo is a good presidential material – Bayelsa traditional rulers

Osinbajo is a good presidential material – Bayelsa traditional rulers

APC primaries: We're all winners - Oyetola tells Adeoti, Lasun

APC primaries: We're all winners - Oyetola tells Adeoti, Lasun

Nigerian Army airstrike mistakenly kills 7 children in Niger Republic

Nigerian Army airstrike mistakenly kills 7 children in Niger Republic

Trending

Aregbesola blasts Tinubu ahead of Osun governorship primary election

Rauf Aregbesola and Bola Tinubu.

PDP, FG trade words over NBS report on Nigeria’s economic growth

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [FMIC]

Soldiers, DSS, police deployed to Osun as candidates battle for APC governorship ticket

Gboyega Oyetola, Lasun Yusuf and Moshood Adeoti.

Gbajabiamila says probe of Nigerian Correctional Service has nothing to do with Tinubu

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila [NASS]