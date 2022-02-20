APC member accuses Gov Buni of requesting for bribe from Ganduje

Alwan made the allegation while appearing on a Channels Television program "Sunday Politics" monitored by this writer on February, 20, 2022.

He was reacting to the lack of activities toward the National Convention of APC slated for Saturday, February 26, 2022.

The Buni-led Caretaker Committee was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari after the dissolution of the Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC), and is saddled with the responsibility of organising a convention to install a substantive Chairman.

However, the party is currently enmeshed in an internal strife allegedly caused by the desire of various groups to seize control of the party ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

There have been emergence of different factions across the states, particularly in Kano where Sen. Ibrahim Shekarau and Ganduje are in supremacy battle for the soul of the party

However, on Thursday, February 17, 2022, an Appeal Court declared the Ganguje faction as the authentic APC in the Kano.

While commenting on the crises rocking the party, Alwan said that "Because he doesn't want to go, Buni doesn't want to leave the party, he's using the party platform to collect money from people that are contesting, that's what he does.

"When the judgement of appeal court came on thursday and it was in favour of the Kano state government, and the Kano governor asked Mai Mala to issue a certificate of return to the substantive chairman, do you know what he said, he requested for money.

"He requested the governor gives him money before he issues the certificate.... is that not fraudulent?

"His excellency the governor Kano state is alive today, Mai Mala Buni is alive, you could ask from them, he requested for money."

Meanwhile, Alwan also claimed that, rather than deliver on the assignment given to him by the President, Buni is orchestrating a plan to embarrass Buhari and also plotting to instal himself as the party's Vice Presidential candidate in 2023.

"This man is bent on disgracing the president, he's not going to conduct this convention, he's bent in killing the party, he doesn't care what comes of it, he wants to go to the presidential primary so as to use the party platform to bargain for the vice president."

He maintained that he's not interested in who emerges as the party's chairman and warned that the party must avoid a repeat of what happened in Zamfara state in 2019 at the federal level in 2023.