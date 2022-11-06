RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC makes U-turn, shifts dates of Tinubu's rallies in South-East

Nurudeen Shotayo

The APC had earlier fixed Tinubu's rallies in Imo and Anambra states on a sit-at-home day in the South-East.

Bola Tinubu
Bola Tinubu

Recommended articles

How it started: Pulse reports that Tinubu was billed to hold rallies in Imo and Anambra states on a Monday, a day usually observed as a sit-at-home in the South-East.

APC moves dates: However, latest reports claimed that the ruling party has made a U-turn on that decision as rallies in those two states have received new dates.

Although no official reason has been given, a source in the campaign council confirmed to The Punch that the party earlier failed to take into account that “Monday is a dreaded period” for anybody to go out in some areas of the South-East.

The paper also observed that the APC had shifted its campaign activities in the zone from Monday, which may not be unconnected to the mandatory sit-at-home order imposed by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Genesis of sit-at-home order: Although introduced in August 2021 by IPOB in protest against the detention of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, Pulse reports that the sit-at-home order has since been renounced by the group.

However, residents in the region still observe it every Monday as activities are usually paralysed with banks, markets, motor parks, schools, filling stations and other public outlets not opening for business.

APC sets new dates: Meanwhile, the previous timetable released by the APC stated that Tinubu’s campaign and zonal stakeholders’ meeting will hold in Imo State on Monday, November 21, but that has now been shifted to Tuesday.

Similarly, the Anambra’s rally scheduled for Monday, January 30, has also been moved to Tuesday according to the adjusted timetable released by the campaign council on Friday night.

The Punch source said:If you drive out anyhow in the South-East on a Monday, it is at owner’s risk. The South-East is not a place where you can just veer into and gather people in the name of politics.

“So, we have to make that necessary amendment in dates, not necessarily because of possible confrontation, but to make people willing to troop out for the rallies.”

Keyamo disagrees: However, the Chief Spokesman of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, has argued that the change in date has nothing to do with the potential threats posed by Eastern Security Network or IPOB.

He also debunked the notion that the ruling party was trying to dodge IPOB hence the shift in date, adding that the timetable was a working draft that can be reviewed as deem necessary.

Keyamo's word: “As the ruling party, our plan is to cover the entire country. We should not be seen as giving oxygen to non-state actors.

"We are not running away from anybody or group. As I earlier told you, the timetable is just a working document that can be amended any time.”

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Hackers steal $11m from Nigerian companies, others

Hackers steal $11m from Nigerian companies, others

Test Tinubu, Atiku for drugs - Dino urges NDLEA

Test Tinubu, Atiku for drugs - Dino urges NDLEA

Groups back Atiku's call to have Obasanjo's face on new naira note

Groups back Atiku's call to have Obasanjo's face on new naira note

APC makes U-turn, shifts dates of Tinubu's rallies in South-East

APC makes U-turn, shifts dates of Tinubu's rallies in South-East

2023 elections: Lai Mohammed urges media not to overheat polity

2023 elections: Lai Mohammed urges media not to overheat polity

Unilorin commences Post-UTME registration November 7

Unilorin commences Post-UTME registration November 7

Gov. Matawalle receives 1,000 PDP women into APC in Zamfara

Gov. Matawalle receives 1,000 PDP women into APC in Zamfara

Adamawa lawmaker donates 10 vehicles to Tinubu’s campaign

Adamawa lawmaker donates 10 vehicles to Tinubu’s campaign

Buhari inaugurates 385-member campaign council for Gov. Sule’s reelection

Buhari inaugurates 385-member campaign council for Gov. Sule’s reelection

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar

Atiku demands apology from Shetimma for calling him ‘bottled water seller’

Peter Obi. [Vanguard]

Peter Obi reveals the deal he had with aggrieved PDP governors

Bola Tinubu

BREAKING: Tinubu sacks Campaign Coordinator

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

It’s an insult to mention Funke Akindele in my presence – Tinubu