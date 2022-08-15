RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC low on funds as staff lament salary delay

Ima Elijah

“To worsen the matter, we learnt that the yet-to-be-paid allowances have been slashed by 40 percent.”

APC flag (TheCable)
APC flag (TheCable)

APC should be rich after primaries: Recall that the ruling party made over N3 billion from members who purchased the party’s expression of interest and nomination forms to contest for the party’s tickets ahead of the 2023 general election.

A party source, who craved anonymity, disclosed that the leadership of the party, rather than pay the affected staff their allowances, slashed the yet-to-be-paid allowances by 40 percent.

The source said: “The irony of it is that when the party engaged members on sensitive assignments like the screening and conduct of primaries and the assignment was carried out, using our money, one would not expect the party to honour us with non-payment of what is due to us.

APC owes staff members: However, the party in the last two months, has failed to honour the payment of staff salaries as at when due, an indication that it might be experiencing cash crunch.

It was gathered that the June salary was paid in the middle of July, while the members of staff only received their July salary last Friday as opposed to the payment on the 25th of every month.

APC owes screening panel: Reporters learnt that the party was also indebted to members engaged to conduct screening and party primaries that produced party candidates for the 2023 general election.

APC fails to refund candidates: About four months after President Muhammadu Buhari directed the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to refund the nomination fees to all aspirants who stepped down for the party’s consensus arrangement at the party’s March 26 National Convention, the party is yet to heed the directive.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

