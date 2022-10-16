RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC loses former Katsina SSG to PDP

News Agency Of Nigeria

Alhaji Mustapha Inuwa, the immediate past Secretary to the Katsina State Government has defected from the All Progressive Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He explained that the decision was taken after series of consultations with his supporters across the state

Inuwa who served as SSG in Gov. Aminu Masari’s administration from 2015 till the governorship primary in May 2022, claimed that he has been sidelined in all APC activities in the state.

“If you could remember, during the APC governorship primary election in the state, we know all that happened at that time, and at the end a winner was declared.

“We accepted defeat and we promised to support the party’s candidate, after which he visited me and I assured him all the necessary support.

“But unfortunately, since then, I have never been contacted for any function related to the progress of the party in Katsina state, thereby sidelining us from the party.

“This is a clear indication that we are not respected as bonafide members of APC while some people went on saying that they can win elections even without us.

“With this development in the party, we cannot continue in this situation, therefore, myself and all my supporters in the state resolved to leave the party and support the PDP,” he said.

Inuwa instructed all his supporters across the state to register with PDP and handover his campaign offices to the party.

