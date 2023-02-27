ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC lifts suspension on National Vice Chairman North-East

News Agency Of Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has lifted the suspension placed on Mr Salihu Mustapha, its National Vice Chairman, North-East.

APC lifts suspension on National Vice Chairman North-East.
APC lifts suspension on National Vice Chairman North-East.
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

“We have lifted the early suspension slammed on Comrade Mustapha Salihu, North-East National Vice Chairman of the party.

“This is as the result of reconciliation in the overall interest of our great party, Ward officials of Rumde, Yola North Local Government area.

“The disunity among party loyalists is what caused the internal party squabble that led to a purported suspension of Mustapha,” he said.

He said that Mustapha was clearly the leader of the party who had ensured unity among stakeholders.

Abdullahi said the party was more united as a family in its quest to wrestle power from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Mr Garba Mohammed, the ward secretary of the party described Mustapha as great man that was standing strong for the party.

Mohammed said that the suspension was done in error, which was regrettable.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Senate: PDP beats incumbent APC senator Ibn Na’Allah in Kebbi South

Senate: PDP beats incumbent APC senator Ibn Na’Allah in Kebbi South

APC wins Bauchi South Senatorial District Seat

APC wins Bauchi South Senatorial District Seat

Labour Party FCT senatorial candidate cries over plan to rig her out

Labour Party FCT senatorial candidate cries over plan to rig her out

APC sweeps 3 Senatorial seats, 9 Reps in Katsina State

APC sweeps 3 Senatorial seats, 9 Reps in Katsina State

INEC cancels Bwari Area council’s senatorial results due to over voting

INEC cancels Bwari Area council’s senatorial results due to over voting

APC lifts suspension on National Vice Chairman North-East

APC lifts suspension on National Vice Chairman North-East

Taraba Gov Ishaku floored by APC candidate in senatorial election

Taraba Gov Ishaku floored by APC candidate in senatorial election

Accept defeat and retire in Dubai  —  Fayose mocks Atiku

Accept defeat and retire in Dubai  —  Fayose mocks Atiku

INEC officer goes missing as Kebbi gov, ex-gov battle for senatorial seat

INEC officer goes missing as Kebbi gov, ex-gov battle for senatorial seat

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Live updates of Nigeria's presidential election result collation

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Follow our live updates of Nigeria's 2023 elections

Collation of results commences in Daura, Katsina, President Buhari’s Polling Unit INEC

IReV: INEC starts uploading results on its portal

Nigerian Literature Nobel Wole Soyinka has been a regular teacher at US universities including Harvard, Cornell and Yale

Wole Soyinka breaks silence on endorsing Tinubu