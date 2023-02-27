APC lifts suspension on National Vice Chairman North-East.

“We have lifted the early suspension slammed on Comrade Mustapha Salihu, North-East National Vice Chairman of the party.

“This is as the result of reconciliation in the overall interest of our great party, Ward officials of Rumde, Yola North Local Government area.

“The disunity among party loyalists is what caused the internal party squabble that led to a purported suspension of Mustapha,” he said.

He said that Mustapha was clearly the leader of the party who had ensured unity among stakeholders.

Abdullahi said the party was more united as a family in its quest to wrestle power from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Mr Garba Mohammed, the ward secretary of the party described Mustapha as great man that was standing strong for the party.