APC launches Tinubu's door-to-door campaign with rice, wrappers

Speaking at the inauguration in Yola, Anna Sini, Adamawa Coordinator for Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), urged women to vote for APC for more dividends of democracy in the state and county at large.

The coordinator said that Aisha Buhari has expressed her full support for the Tinubu/Shettima ticket and directed by the PCC to canvass for votes for the victory of APC in Adamawa.

According to her, Tinubu is the right candidate to lead the country from May 29, if voted into power.

Sini also appealed to the electorates to understand that the Muslim-Muslim ticket stems from a political calculation, not sentiment as politics has nothing to do with religion.

She called on women to mobilise their families and friends to vote for APC from the presidential poll down to the state assembly.

Grace Bent, National Coordinator of PCC stakeholders, called on the electorate to use their wisdom and give their votes for Tinubu to transform Nigeria with his wealth of experience as a former governor of Lagos.

She assured that Tinibu's administration would be great by providing various programmes like women empowerment, provision of quality education, healthcare, and employment opportunities, among others.

In her address, Sa'adatu Madawaki, a PCC member, thanked and appreciated Aisha Buhari for the gesture.

She also reiterated that Tinubu is the hope of Nigeria 2023 because he is a visionary leader and urged women to come out en mass to vote for APC.