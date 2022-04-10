APC Lagos Spokesman eyes Mushin reps seat

The former Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-governmental Relations in the state said his passion for public service and the need for qualitative service delivery to people were behind his ambition.

Oladejo, who is also a former Secretary and ex-Chairman of Mushin Local Government, promised to provide and guarantee qualitative, discerning, visible and result-oriented representation, if elected.

“As a man who is passionate about public service, I am inspired by the courage and achievements of all the leaders who have charted the path of development for Mushin II Federal Constituency.

“I have decided to challenge myself on what to do for my constituency, the state and the country.

“For over two decades, I have proved beyond reasonable doubt that I am someone to be trusted with public office. I have shown accountability and transparency in service at local and state levels,” he said.

Oladejo noted that his experience in public communication and media relations made the party to elect him as Publicity Secretary in 2019.

“Now, I believe it is high time for me to yield to the clarion call of my constituents to represent Mushin II Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives come 2023.

“I will also leverage on the experience of the best hands in Mushin II Federal Constituency to provide the desired representation in every sense of the word to my constituents,” he said.

Oladejo said that if elected, efforts would be devoted to ensuring that the Federal Government recognised the 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs).

Speaking at the event, Mrs Olayinka Oladunjoye, a former Commissioner for Education in Lagos State, expressed support for Oladejo’s candidacy.

Oladunjoye said she was confident the aspirant would be a good representative of the people.

Speaking on behalf of the Igbo community, Chief Chris Ekwilo, said that Oladejo carried the non-Yoruba-speaking residents along when he was the council boss.