The All Progressives Congress (APC) has expelled the party's caretaker chairman of Yola South Local Government Area, Adamawa State, Sulaiman Adamu.
APC kicks out party official who wished Buhari died of COVID-19
The official was found guilty of acting against the party's interest
The official was caught last month insulting President Muhammadu Buhari during a meeting of some high profile party stakeholders.
"I don't know why coronavirus did not kill Buhari. If the president is placed side by side with Osinbajo I will pick Osinbajo and leave Buhari," he lamented in a recorded tape that was leaked.
The allegations against Adamu were investigated by a 7-member disciplinary committee set up by the Adamawa State Working Committee.
The APC national caretaker committee announced in a statement on Thursday, September 2, 2021 that the official was found guilty of acting against the party's interest, including insulting the president.
"He was also found guilty of bringing the image of the party to disrepute thereby creating doubt on his leadership quality and loyalty to the party," APC spokesperson, John Akpanudoedehe, said.
The party called on members to always demonstrate self-discipline and restraint, and avoid actions that hurt the party's interest.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng