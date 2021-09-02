APC kicks out party official who wished Buhari died of COVID-19

The official was caught last month insulting President Muhammadu Buhari during a meeting of some high profile party stakeholders.

"I don't know why coronavirus did not kill Buhari. If the president is placed side by side with Osinbajo I will pick Osinbajo and leave Buhari," he lamented in a recorded tape that was leaked.

Pulse Nigeria

The allegations against Adamu were investigated by a 7-member disciplinary committee set up by the Adamawa State Working Committee.

The APC national caretaker committee announced in a statement on Thursday, September 2, 2021 that the official was found guilty of acting against the party's interest, including insulting the president.

"He was also found guilty of bringing the image of the party to disrepute thereby creating doubt on his leadership quality and loyalty to the party," APC spokesperson, John Akpanudoedehe, said.