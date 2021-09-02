RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC kicks out party official who wished Buhari died of COVID-19

Authors:

Samson Toromade

The official was found guilty of acting against the party's interest

President Muhammadu Buhari [Sunday Aghaeze]
President Muhammadu Buhari [Sunday Aghaeze]

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has expelled the party's caretaker chairman of Yola South Local Government Area, Adamawa State, Sulaiman Adamu.

Recommended articles

The official was caught last month insulting President Muhammadu Buhari during a meeting of some high profile party stakeholders.

"I don't know why coronavirus did not kill Buhari. If the president is placed side by side with Osinbajo I will pick Osinbajo and leave Buhari," he lamented in a recorded tape that was leaked.

The APC says Sulaiman Adamu's controversial comments have created doubts about his loyalty to the party [Daily Nigerian]
The APC says Sulaiman Adamu's controversial comments have created doubts about his loyalty to the party [Daily Nigerian] Pulse Nigeria

The allegations against Adamu were investigated by a 7-member disciplinary committee set up by the Adamawa State Working Committee.

The APC national caretaker committee announced in a statement on Thursday, September 2, 2021 that the official was found guilty of acting against the party's interest, including insulting the president.

"He was also found guilty of bringing the image of the party to disrepute thereby creating doubt on his leadership quality and loyalty to the party," APC spokesperson, John Akpanudoedehe, said.

The party called on members to always demonstrate self-discipline and restraint, and avoid actions that hurt the party's interest.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

1 in 4 girls abused before attaining 18 years in Lagos

Gov Yahaya seeks Buhari's intervention over influx of herders

APC kicks out party official who wished Buhari died of COVID-19

NRC builds 40-bed hotel worth N320m at Ebute-Metta station

COAS vows to beef up security at NDA following gunmen attack

Nigeria to witness 3-day thunderstorms, cloudiness from today - NiMet

Gov Matawalle seeks prayers over banditry in Zamfara

Oyo state to hold World Twins Festival Oct. 9

Atiku wants abducted Zamfara students rescued immediately