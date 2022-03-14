APC inaugurates Lagos excos

The Chairman, Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), the highest decision-making body in Lagos APC, Prince Tajudeen Olusi, presented certificates to all the 37 state officers.

In his address, State Chairman of the Party, Mr Cornelius Ojelabi, who had earlier been inaugurated by the national body, said the state executives would elevate fairness and equity in running its affairs.

Ojelabi said that the Lagos APC was in dire need of all genuine compatriots to build a better party for all.

He said, “We are all involved in strengthening the party to an enviable position.

“All of us have the responsibility to make APC a truly progressive party where oppression and partiality will no longer be the order of the day.

“We shall henceforth give priority to justice and equity so that everyone’s goals and aspirations can be fulfilled in relative peace. There will be no room for injustice.”

Ojelabi assured that the executives would put collective interest above personal interest and give every member his or her dues.

The chairman said that the executives would regard every member of the party as one, respect and care for them.

Ojelabi added, “We must try as much as possible to bring back the glory. We must try as much as possible to reconcile and deepen our democracy.

“This team is saddled with the responsibility of rescuing the party back on track. It means everyone must work together to retake our lost glory.

“As you are taking the oath of office today, I want to charge you to go to your various constituencies and commence a process of harmony and genuine reconciliation.

“Whatever be the sort of caucus or caucuses we belong to, today as we take an oath of office, we are taking the oath to serve the people of Lagos State, all members of APC irrespective of your caucuses.

“Forget about the issue of caucuses now and focus on ensuring peace, harmony and expanding the membership of our party.”

In his remarks, Olusi congratulated the new executive members of the party, saying “you have been given a very heavy responsibility to control the running of the party.

”Today, we have bestowed on you a responsibility to put this party in proper shape.”

He urged the state officers to read and understand the manifestos of the party to be well-equipped to answer people’s questions.

Also, Prince Abiodun Ogunleye, a former deputy governor of the state described the newly inaugurated executives as being competent to lead the party to call for fairness, equity and empathy.

Ogunleye urged the party officers to always treat issues and not personalities while carrying out their duties.

Mr David Setonji, the Chairman of Lagos State House Committee on Information, Publicity and Security, expressed confidence in the capacity of Ojelabi to lead the party to higher heights.

Setonji urged the new executives to labour more and intensify efforts on the integration of party members across the state.