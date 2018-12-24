The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Sokoto state on Sunday inaugurated a 29-member campaign council for the 2019 election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the party also inaugurated the Senatorial District Campaign Committees and Campaign Coordinators for the 23 Local Governments areas in the state.

Speaking shortly after inaugurating the committees, Sen. Aliyu Wamakko (APC-Sokoto) lauded the people of the state for their support and cooperation to the party and its candidates.

Wamakko said that the efforts of the members and leaders of the party would be crowned with success during the forthcoming general elections.

He assured that the members of the senatorial district and local government campaign committees would be broadened to bring on board all the critical stakeholders.

Earlier, the state APC governorship candidate, Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu said APC remains the leading political party in Nigeria.

Aliyu said that the party has succeeded in fielding sellable candidates across the country for the elections.

He pledged to carry everybody along if elected as the governor, adding that he would sustain the legacies of Wamakko in the state.

The state APC Chairman, Alhaji Isa Achida, said that the members of the council and campaign committees were selected based on merit.

Achida added that the party was intact and united, adding that “We will, in sha Allah succeed, as we are striving to emulate Sen. Wamakko”.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Campaign Council, Alhaji Muhammadu Dingyadi, promised to live above board in the discharge of their responibilities.

The Campaign Council has the former Minister of Transport, Alhaji Yusuf Suleiman as Director-General while Alhaji Muhammadu Sifawa, the immediate past Commissioner of Environment, is the Secretary.