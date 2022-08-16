APC has no clue on how to better the country, PDP is the only option — Rep Mbora

The lawmaker, who expressed concern over the poverty level, the spate of kidnappings and banditry in the country, however, noted that only the main opposition party, could squarely address the nation’s current insecurity challenges.

He noted that the ruling APC, in spite of its propaganda to wrestle power from the PDP in 2015, had failed to implement half of the promises it used in “deceiving Nigerians”.

According to him, Nigerians should remain vigilant as the APC will come out with another antics with the aim to deceive the people into entrusting them with the management of the country.

He said: “I’m sure Nigerians must have by now, learnt bitter lessons from the deceitful party called APC.

“It is obvious and better known to the people that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC government has no clue on how to better the country, which was why they launched a serious propaganda to oust PDP from power in 2015.

“My appeal to the people is to be wary of them (APC) as 2023 approaches again. I personally see them coming out stronger this time with antics to again deceive the people into giving them another chance.”

He said there was no alternative to the PDP adding that records showed that the PDP remained the best option to lead the country at the critical time.