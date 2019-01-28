Igbokwe said this on the sidelines of a town hall meeting organised by the Ndi-Igbo in APC Lagos State.

The meeting was to interact with the party's gubernatorial candidate, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his running mate, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, in Lagos.

According to Igbokwe, the APC-led administration has beaten the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) hands down in terms of projects and structures on ground in the South East.

We have been doing the arithmetic, almost four years of APC beat 16 years of PDP hands down in terms of performance.

We have seen what we did not see in 16 years of PDP administration. The facts are there.

That is what we are telling our people in the South East, he said.

Igbokwe said there was need for the South East people to key in by supporting and voting for APC in the coming elections so as not to lose out.

He said that the people from the South East needed to be wise, as voting massively for APC would guarantee Igbo presidency in 2023.

Again, we do not want the Igbo people to make the same mistake they made in 2015, because there is no road for PDP and it is going to be like that for a long time.

If you have been clamoring to produce the President of Nigeria from the Igbo extraction, you must play the politics and this is the time.

Assuming our people vote massively for APC this 2019, 2023 is sure and already near.

May they never make the mistake of the past, because if they do, they will be spectators and onlookers in the matters of Nigerian politics, Igbokwe said.