APC group urges Tinubu to appoint Lalong as SGF

Ima Elijah

The group, composed of All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders, believes that Lalong's appointment as SGF will ensure equity and fairness in the administration's appointments

Lalong and Tinubu (AllNews)

The North Central APC Forum has once again called on President-elect Bola Tinubu to appoint Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

The group, made up of All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders, believes that appointing Lalong as SGF would ensure equity and fairness in the incoming administration’s appointment.

Chairman of the Forum, Alhaji Saleh Mandung Zazzaga, made this call after an emergency meeting held in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

Zazzaga praised Lalong for his contributions to the APC and the North, stating that he had done a lot for good governance in the country.

The Forum also highlighted Lalong’s role in the APC presidential activities, adding that he had remained faithful to the party and worked tirelessly for its success.

“So for all the efforts Lalong has put in and more, he deserves the position of the SGF. Not that he merely deserves it, but he is competent and will bring in his initiative, quality and leadership capacity to support the admistration advance their cause and move the nation forward.”

The Takeout: Zazzaga urged members of other parties and unsuccessful contestants to support those who emerged victorious, emphasising that their goal should be to serve the people and not themselves.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

