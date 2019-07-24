Some members of the All progressive congress (APC) in Ondo state have urged President Muhammadu Buhari to withdraw the nomination of Senator Tayo Alasoadura as a minister.

Alasoadura is among the 43 ministerial nominees being screened by the Senate.

In a statement on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, convener of the Ondo APC Solidarity Group, Gbenga Bojuwomi called on President Buhari to replace him with an APC loyalist "whose love cut across all the 18 local councils of the state".

The group also enjoined the Ahmed Lawan-led Senate to halt the confirmation of Alasoadura pending the resolution from Presidency in consultation with loyal party members of the party from Ondo state.

The group expressed surprise that President Buhari failed to live up to his promise to nominate not only those he was familiar with but loyal members of the party.

The group claimed that Senator Alasoadura, was among those who allegedly "connived with the former Senate President Bukola Saraki in the 8th Senate to pervert the policies of the APC-led administration".

The group also accused the Ondo state ministerial nominee of "working closely with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to foist Action Alliance (AA) in Ondo state which eventually led President Buhari's defeat" in the area.

The group further warned that the nomination of Senator Alasoadura was tantamount to a deliberate attempt to flourish the AA and also "to make the APC redundant" in Ondo State.

The group also cautioned Governor Kayode Fayemi against interfering in Ondo politics.

"The present state of uncertainty and stagnation in Ondo APC must not be permitted to degenerate into suppression and retrogression, knowing too well that in a year from now Ondo state would be going into its governorship election with a very stiff opposition because the Governor and his cohorts have virtually turned the state into PDP state. We need a loyal party man who can actually bring people together and form a stronger bond of unity in APC in Ondo state," he said.

"We feel duty bound to use the opportunity at our disposal to restore hope in the minds of Ondo people and renew the aspiration that we can as people/party reward loyalty and hard work, not rewarding the betrayals in APC.

"Since yesterday as everybody can feel it, Ondo state has been thrown into hopelessness, mourning mood over the choice of Senator Alasoadura," he alleged.

