The Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River, Sen. John Owan-Enoh, has appealed to Gov. Ben Ayade of the state to ensure an atmosphere of peace for campaigns.

This, Owan-Enoch said, would ensure that candidates of all political parties in the state campaigned without bloodshed.

Owan-Enoh, who represents Cross River Central in the Senate, made the appeal on Sunday in Calabar while briefing journalists on the programmes of his campaign.

He said he was ready to focus on his campaign without bloodshed.

He said he was embarking on his campaign with a clear message that better days were possible again in Cross River.

“As we begin our campaign, we are going to tell the people why they should elect us to represent them in 2019.

“We are not going to be violent, rather, we will carry our message to the people to let them know why there should be a change in the state,” he added.